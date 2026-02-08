Murshidabad University in West Bengal renamed to ‘Maharaja Krishnanath’ University

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu on Saturday announced in the state Assembly that the Murshidabad University will henceforth be known as Murshidabad Maharaja Krishnanath University, Berhampore, restoring the historical legacy associated with the royal family.

Speaking during the debate on the bill, the minister said that Maharaja Krishnath, who lived for only 22 years, had donated his entire property to ensure that the children of Murshidabad could pursue higher education.

He added that noted educationist Dr Rezaul Karim had originally proposed that the institution be named after Maharaja Krishnanath.

“After 123 years, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has restored full honour to Maharaja Krishnanath by renaming the university,” Basu said.