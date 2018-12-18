Mulana Azad national fellowship: Applications open, eligibility, how to apply, all you need to know

MUNAF Fellowship: The University Grants Commission (UGC) in its latest official release has issued 1000 vacancies for Mulana Azad national fellowship for the minority for minority students (MUNAF) to promote research among students belonging to minority community. It provides maximum five years fellowships to students belonging to minority community including Muslim, Sikh, Parsi, Buddhist, Christian and Jain. The qualifying candidates will be given financial assistance to complete their research.

Advertising

The applications close on December 31, 2018. The UGC in its official website has also issued notice asking students to apply much in advance. “We expect heavy load on the website towards the last date of applying. Therefore, apply well before the closing date to avoid network congestion/disconnection and inability to register your application,” it read.

MUNAF fellowship: Duration

Course Duration JRF SRF

M. Phil 2 years or submission of dissertation whichever is earlier 2 Years Nil M.Phil + Ph.D 5 years or submission of Ph.D. thesis whichever is earlier 2 Years Remaining 3 years Ph.D. 5 years or submission of Ph.D. thesis whichever is earlier 2 Years Remaining 3 years

MUNAF fellowship: Eligibility criteria

Qualification: Candidates needs to have cleared any either NTA-UGC-NET or CSIR-NET or CBSE exam before applying and should be registered for a regular M.Phil or PhD course in a government recognised educational institute or university. Candidate should also have scored at least 55 per cent marks in the postgraduate course.

Income: The family income of candidates should not be more than 6 lakh per annum.

Advertising

Caste: Candidate should belong to one of the minority communities – Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi and Jain. The candidate would be required to submit the minority community certificate.

MUNAF fellowship: how to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website ugc.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to find ‘scholarship/fellowship’

Step 3: Click on ‘view all’ at end of the box

Step 4: Scroll down to find ‘Maulana Azad National Fellowship For Minority Students’

Step 5: See detail info button

Step 6: Click on Apply link to apply

The last window also has guidelines in the drop-down menu under download. Candidates need to read the instructions carefully before filling the form.