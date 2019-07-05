Mumbai: Urdu B.Ed students a worried lot after being told to do internships in Marathi

Over 10 second-year students pursuing Bachelors of Education (B.Ed) in Urdu at the Secondary Training College, Fort, have been told to do their internships at schools in Marathi language. Some students have also complained about being made to write their internal exams for History and Geography in Marathi.

Parents of the students approached principal B G Khade on Thursday over the matter but failed to convince him. There are 43 second-year B.Ed students in the college. “It is true that we were made to sign an undertaking in the first year about writing papers in Marathi but we were forced to sign it to seek admission. While we are okay with Marathi as a medium of instruction in the college, we need to be allowed to give exams in either Urdu or English or Hindi. Moreover, teaching other students as part of our internship in Marathi is not possible for us,” a student said.

Those students who are not willing to write internal exams in Marathi are being offered the subject “peace education”, which they say reduces their employability. “It is only this year that the principal is being adamant about internships in Marathi language. Our meeting with the principal went on for an hour but he only showed us the circular,” a parent said.

When contacted, Khade refused to comment.