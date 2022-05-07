Mumbai University’s LLM Exam postponed without new date of commencement, students confused

Students appearing for Mumbai University LLM semester I exam are a confused lot. After their exam was postponed a few days before its scheduled date; there is yet no information on the new date of commencement of the exam.

The exam was scheduled to start on May 10. However, a circular was issued on May 4 by the Mumbai University’s Department of Law stating that the new date will be declared soon. While the new time-table is yet not out; students have started questioning if Mumbai University too will be holding the exam in the months of June and July, as per other universities.

Days before the circular that postponed the LLM Semester I exam, the Higher and Technical Education Minister of the Maharashtra Government Uday Samant tweeted about universities across the state holding exams in the months of June and July which will be offline. He was tweeting about the decision taken in a meeting with Vice Chancellors of all state Universities. “This did not match with the Mumbai University exam time table which was already declared. Mumbai University clarified that varsity will not be changing its already set exam time-table. And within days from that the LLM Semester I exam was declared postponed, when most students were all set to appear for exams. Many are now thinking if MU too will be holding exams in June/July,” shared Sachin Pawar, President Student Law Council adding that students are not able to make future plans in absence of clarity on exam dates.

“Most of the LLM students are working individuals and summer vacation for court is to start. The earlier time-table matched appropriately,” he added.

Vinod Patil, Director of Board of Examination and Evaluation, at Mumbai University, clarified that the exam will not be delayed to June/July. “It was postponed after a few students demanded more time to study. The new time-table of the exam will be declared in two days.”

