Mumbai University’s IDOL to launch MMS course in distance mode

The Mumbai University‘s Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) will soon launch a Master of Management Studies (MMS) course through distance education. The university’s academic council has approved the course to be offered through IDOL. This course will begin after the approval of the Distance Education Bureau (DEB) of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The MMS course is a two-year programme divided into four semesters. The syllabus of MMS offered through regular college and IDOL will be the same.

The proposal will now be sent to the UGC for further approval. After getting their approval, it is our intention to start this MMS course through distance education from the next academic year 2022-23, said the director of Idol, said Prakash Mahanwar, director of IDOL, Mumbai University.

The study material of this MMS course will be prepared in due course of time. There will also be assignments and projects for MMS distance learning students. Direct guidance and demonstrations will be conducted for these students from various study centres. Students will also be given online guidance.

For this, teachers will be appointed for the MMS course in Idol. IDOL will conduct a separate entrance test for admission to the two-year MMS course.