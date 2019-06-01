Out of syllabus question paper worries Mumbai University students

Students of IT engineering course at the University of Mumbai (MU) are a worried lot. According to them, the question paper of one of the subjects in Semester 6 have deviated from the syllabus.

The exam for ‘Wireless Network’ was held on May 28.

According to a letter written by students to the authorities of Pillai College of Engineering in Panvel on May 29, questions worth 58 marks out of 100 were asked from a single chapter of Wireless Network, while another chapter didn’t find a mention in the question paper. This, the letter stated, was a deviation from the standard practice. Some questions were asked according to the old syllabus, said the letter.

MU Senate member Pradip Sawant has appealed the university to look into the matter. “Orientation programmes are conducted to discuss what topics need to be taught and on what topic questions can be asked, designing the structure of paper, weightage for each unit in the syllabus with respect to teaching hours mentioned. In semester 7, students are going to sit for placements. If their score comes down due to a single subject, it will be injustice to them,” Sawant wrote in a letter to the university.

In the past two weeks, few question papers set by the university have received flak from students. Recently, old syllabus question papers of ‘Direct and Indirect Tax’ were given to third year BCom students at the Institute of Distance and Open Learning. Another paper for Bachelors of Engineering (IT) ‘Storage Network Management and Retrieval’ had questions beyond the purview of the syllabus. The issue will be discussed at a meeting of the management council on Saturday.

MU spokesperson for examination department Vinod Malale told The Indian Express, “We have received the applications from some students and have forwarded the same to our subject expert in Board of Studies. Once we gauge the percentage of errors, we will take a decision.”