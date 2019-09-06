Mumbai University union boycotts Teachers’ Day, cites ‘govt interference’

“Government’s nominee is a must for selection of teachers. However, some of them don’t turn up for interviews at the eleventh hour. This causes confusion in the selection process as service books of teachers are not stamped if the nominee is absent. They also dominate interviews despite no expertise on the subjects for which interviews are held. While they should be there to check legalities, they should not be a part of the panels,” UMASA general secretary Balaji Kendre said. Till today, the service books of many teachers remain without stamps, depriving them of government recognition and pension benefits. There has been no serious effort by the office of the registrar in the past seven years, Kendre said.

Despite UMASA union requesting time to discuss issues, state Minister of Higher Education Vinod Tawde hasn’t obliged them, an appeal by the union read.

The union stated that the advertisements of walk-in interviews for ad hoc teachers by MU and the office of Joint Director of Higher Education in Mumbai were erroneous since no study was done about the positions and quotas that needed to be filled. Moreover, despite huge economic loss to the university, there is no allotment of teachers’ quarters to genuine teachers when many illegal occupants enjoy the facility, said Kendre.

The union also pointed out the bad condition of classrooms in the departments and in Lecture Complex, apart from departmental libraries.

When contacted, MU Pro-Vice Chancellor Ravindra Kulkarni said, “On the issue of stamping of service books, we have interacted with the government on various occasions and have received an assurance that the process will be completed soon. Moreover, some teachers’ quarters are being renovated and the vacant quarters will soon be allotted by the General Administration Department. MMRDA will be developing existing infrastructure in the university, whereas the process of shifting departments to their vacant buildings has also been initiated.”