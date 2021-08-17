Mumbai University UG admissions 2021: When and where to check first merit list

Mumbai University UG admissions 2021: Mumbai university will release the first merit list for undergraduate (UG) admissions for various courses today i.e August 17. The candidates can check the list through the website- mu.ac.in as well as on the websites of the respective colleges. The list will be released at 11 am today.

Mumbai University Admission 2021: How to check merit list

Step 1: Visit the official site of MU on mu.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on Mumbai University Admission 2021 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: The first merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Students who had submitted the admission forms along with pre-admission enrolment forms by August 14 will be eligible to go ahead in the admission process. The online verification of documents and online payment of fees along with the declaration form or undertaking will begin on August 18 and will go on till August 25 at 3 pm.

The second merit list will be released on August 25, 2021, at 7 pm after which online verification and online fees payment will take place from August 26 to 30 up to 3 pm. Finally, the third merit list will come out on August 30, 2021, and the online document verification and fees payment will be available from September 1 to September 4, 2021.

In 2019, at Mithibai College, the cut-off for BA programme was 95.24 per cent. The Poddar College, Matunga had demanded 94 per cent for BCom (Hons) course. For Arts and Science programme, the cut-offs were 86.31 per cent and 89.80 per cent.