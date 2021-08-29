Mumbai University admissions 2021: Third merit list to release tomorrow, check expected cut-off

Mumbai University merit list 2021: Mumbai University will release the third merit list for undergraduate admissions (UG) for various courses tomorrow i.e August 30. The candidates can check the list through the website- mu.ac.in as well as on the websites of the respective colleges.

Candidates will be able to check the minimum marks mentioned for each course admission in the MU third merit list 2021. Once the students tally their marks with the cut-off mark eligibility mentioned in the third merit list, candidates will need to generate the admission form in the desired college and wait for the invitation to the counselling rounds.

Mumbai University merit list 2021: How to check merit list

Step 1: Visit the official site of MU on mu.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on Mumbai University Admission 2021 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: The first merit list will be displayed on the screen.

The online document verification and fees payment will be done from September 1 to September 4, 2021. As per the second merit list, St Xavier’s college’s cut-off for BCom (H) course for Maharashtra board students is 89.17 per cent while for other boards is 96.20 per cent. For biological subjects HSC (Science) the cut off was 90.50 per cent and for others was 91 per cent.