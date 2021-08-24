scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Mumbai University UG admissions 2021: Second merit list to be released tomorrow

​​As per the exam schedule released by the university, the second merit list will be released on August 25, 2021, at 7 pm after which online verification and online fees payment will take place from August 26 to 30 up to 3 pm. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
August 24, 2021 1:27:42 pm
Mumbai university admissions 2021, mumbai university college admissionsThe candidates can check the list through the website- mu.ac.in as well as on the websites of the respective colleges. File.

Mumbai University admissions 2021: Mumbai University will release the second merit list for undergraduate admissions for various courses on August 25. The candidates can check the list through the website- mu.ac.in as well as on the websites of the respective colleges.

The first merit list was released on August 18 where the cut-off touched as high as 98 per cent in many colleges. St Xavier’s College listed 98 per cent for HSC Arts while at Hinduja college the BMS cut-off for commerce, science and arts was at 93 per cent, 85.50 per cent and 83.67 per cent, respectively.

Mumbai University Admission 2021: How to check merit list

Step 1: Visit the official site of MU on mu.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on Mumbai University Admission 2021 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: The second merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Students who couldn’t get through the cut-off in first merit list can check the second list for undergraduate admissions to Mumbai University. As a substantial number of students scored above 90 per cent in this year’s board results, the cut-off is likely to remain high in the second cut-off as well. 

Students who had submitted the admission forms along with pre-admission enrolment forms by August 14 will be eligible to go ahead in the admission process.

