Mumbai University UG admissions 2021: Second merit list, cut-off, schedule, documents needed

Mumbai University merit list 2021: Mumbai University released the second merit list for undergraduate admissions for various courses today. The candidates can check the list through the website- mu.ac.in as well as on the websites of the respective colleges. The list was released at 7 pm today.

St. Xavier’s college has released the second merit list for BCom )H) course and the cut-off for Maharashtra board students is 89.17 per cent while for other boards is 96.20 per cent. For biological subjects HSC (Science) the cut off is 90.50 per cent and for other is 91 per cent. For Christians the cut-off is 53.85 per cent

Mumbai University merit list 2021: How to check merit list

Step 1: Visit the official site of MU on mu.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on Mumbai University Admission 2021 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: The first merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Sophia college has also released the merit list for various science and arts courses offered at the college. For admission to arts/vocational course the cut-off is 93.60 per cent while for science is 89.40 per cent.

Students who had submitted the admission forms along with pre-admission enrolment forms by August 14 will be eligible to go ahead in the admission process. The online verification of documents and online payment of fees along with the declaration form or undertaking will begin on August 26 and will go on till August 30 at 3 pm.

The third merit list will come out on August 30, 2021, and the online document verification and fees payment will be available from September 1 to September 4, 2021.

In the first merit list released on August 18, the cut-off went as high as 98 per cent in colleges like St. Xaviers. While in Wilson college, for BAMMC course the cut-off for arts was 94.67 per cent, Commerce was 95.2 per cent and for Science was 93.6 per cent.