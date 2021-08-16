Mumbai University UG admissions 2021: First merit list to be released tomorrow

Mumbai University admissions 2021: Mumbai university is going to released the first merit list for undergraduate admissions for various courses at the university on August 17. The candidates can check the list through the website- mu.ac.in as well as on the websites of the respective colleges.

To participate in the admissions process, students had to submit the admission forms online along with the pre-admission enrollment forms by August 14. The admission forms were made available from August 5 onwards.

Online verification of documents and online payment of fees along with the declaration form or undertaking will begin on August 18 and will go on till August 25 at 3 pm.

As per the exam schedule released by the university, the second merit list will be released on August 25, 2021, at 7 pm after which online verification and online fees payment will take place from August 26 to 30 upto 3 pm.

Finally, the third merit list will come out on August 30, 2021 and the online document verification and fees payment will be available from September 1 to September 4, 2021.

This year, the cut-off is expected to go high as the HSC or class 12 result recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.63% per cent, a significant jump of 8.97 per cent from last year.