Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: First merit list today at mu.ac.in

The University of Mumbai will release the first merit list for undergraduate admissions today, May 26, for the 2026-27 academic session. Candidates who applied for admission to affiliated colleges can check the merit lists on the official admission portal at mu.ac.in as well as the websites of respective colleges from 11 am onwards.
Students shortlisted in the first round will have to complete document verification and fee payment between May 27 and May 29. The university is conducting admissions for several undergraduate programmes including BA, BCom and BSc courses across affiliated and autonomous colleges in Mumbai. Classes for the new academic session are scheduled to begin from June 13.
The merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in the Class 12 examination. According to the admission guidelines, marks of the “best five” subjects will be considered while preparing the cut-offs and merit rankings. Candidates can access the list through the university’s UG admission portal by logging in with their credentials.
After the release of the first merit list, selected candidates will be required to upload and verify documents and pay admission fees within the stipulated timeline to confirm their seats. The university is also expected to release subsequent merit lists depending on vacancy positions after the completion of the first round of admissions. The second merit list is scheduled to be published on May 30, while the third list will be released on June 4.
The undergraduate admission process this year was extended till May 23 after the university revised its schedule. Admissions are being conducted through the centralised online portal, where students were allowed to apply for multiple colleges and courses under the university.
Meanwhile, the university is also accepting applications for post graduate academic programmes including one year PG Diploma, Two years PG programs, Fourth Year Honours, Fourth Year Honours with Research of Bachelor’s degree programmes. The registration window opened on May 9 and will continue till May 30, 2026 up to 11:59 pm. Students interested can fill the application online at muadmission.samarth.edu.in.