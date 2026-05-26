Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: First merit list today at mu.ac.in

The university is conducting admissions for several undergraduate programmes including BA, BCom and BSc courses across affiliated and autonomous colleges in Mumbai (Express photo/ representative)

The University of Mumbai will release the first merit list for undergraduate admissions today, May 26, for the 2026-27 academic session. Candidates who applied for admission to affiliated colleges can check the merit lists on the official admission portal at mu.ac.in as well as the websites of respective colleges from 11 am onwards.

Students shortlisted in the first round will have to complete document verification and fee payment between May 27 and May 29. The university is conducting admissions for several undergraduate programmes including BA, BCom and BSc courses across affiliated and autonomous colleges in Mumbai. Classes for the new academic session are scheduled to begin from June 13.