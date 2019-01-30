Mumbai University TY B.Com semester 5 result 2019 declared at mu.ac.in

TY B.Com result 2019: The Mumbai University has declared the result of third-year B.Com exams held in May 2018 on its official website, mu.ac.in. The university has also released result for BMM, MCA, Bio-medical and B.E courses. A total of 57,169 candidates registered for B.Com semester five examinations; out of which 57140 students appeared for the exam.

The pass percentage for B.Com semester five has remained 57.11 per cent with 31,965 candidates clearing the exam. A total of 24,008 students had failed in exams, according to official notification.

Mumbai University B.Com result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, mu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘result/exams’

Step 3: On the new page, click ‘results’ icon

Step 4: Click on Commerce

Step 5: Click on the semester you had appeared for

Step 6: Log-in using the registration number

Step 7: Result will appear

Candidates need to take a print of the result for future reference.

Meanwhile, the university had appointed a new registrar as well as the director of Board of Examination and Evaluation. Dr Ajay Deshmukh, the registrar of Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University, was appointed MU’s registrar, and Dr Vinod Patil, the system analyst at Kaviyatri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon, was appointed MU’s director of Board of Examination and Evaluation.