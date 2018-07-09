Mumbai University TY BCom sem 6 results 2018 declared, mu.ac.in down

TYBCOM result 2018: Mumbai University colleges are closed due to heavy rainfall TYBCOM result 2018: Mumbai University colleges are closed due to heavy rainfall

TY BCom results 2018: The University of Mumbai has released the results of TYBCom semester 6 at mu.ac.in today. However, the Education Minister Vinod Tawde yesterday tweeted that the result is released and the students complained that the link is unavailable. A total of 74863 students registered for the TY BCom exam of which 73813 appeared.

Mumbai University TY BCom results 2018, steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website — mu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘results’

Step 3: Follow the link for your semester results

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your details

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a print out for further reference

Moreover, due to heavy rainfall, the state government has announced holiday for schools, colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The Education Minister, Vinod Tawde, has tweeted that this “precautionary holiday” is for the safety of the students.

Due to inclement weather, the school education department has extended the first round deadline for FYJC admissions up to 5 pm on Tuesday. The original deadline to confirm admissions of the first merit list was by today 5 pm. However, several junior colleges reported low staff attendance and the rains would make it difficult for students to reach as well. The extension will not affect the rest of the schedule, said deputy school education secretary, Suvarna Kharat.

