Mumbai University TY BA, TY BSc admit card released: How to download

Mumbai University TYBA, B.Sc admit card 2019: The University of Mumbai has released the admit card for the Bachelor of Arts (BA, semester V), Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) (semester v) examinations. The admit card is available at the websites mu.ac.in, mumresults.in.

The students can collect the hall ticket from the respective colleges, Deputy Registrar Aashutosh Rathod said. The examinations will be continued till November in both the shifts (morning and afternoon).

Mumbai University TYBA, B.Sc admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- mu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The University of Mumbai is all set to welcome a major administrative overhaul aimed at making the university globally competitive and more receptive to the society’s regional aspirations along with increasing its national and international rankings.

The changes will focus on decentralising the burden on key university officials such as the vice-chancellor and pro vice-chancellor, and to speed up the decision-making process.

University campus students will now be able to get grievances or queries solved faster and are likely to witness a smoother enrolment process once a one-window system is rolled out on the Kalina campus.