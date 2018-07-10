Mumbai University TY BA result 2018 declared; link to be uploaded at mumresults.in, mu.ac.in

Mumbai University TY BA result 2018: The pass percentage is 46.49 per cent for TY BCom result Mumbai University TY BA result 2018: The pass percentage is 46.49 per cent for TY BCom result

Mumbai University TY BA result 2018: The University of Mumbai has released the result of TYBA on July 10. All those who had appeared for the same can check their respected scores on the official website — at mu.ac.in, mumresults.in, once the MU upload the link. Also, the result of B Com exam was released and out of the total 74,863 registered candidates, 73813 appeared. Also, due to the disturbed weather, the school education department has extended the first round deadline for FYJC admissions up to 5 pm today. However, several junior colleges reported low staff attendance and the rains would make it difficult for students to reach as well.

About 10 students got ‘o’ grade, while 214 received ‘A’ grade. A total of 1081 students got grade ‘B’ and 3462 got grade ‘C’. Similarly, 3916 candidates have received grade ‘D’ and 1272 got grade ‘E’ and 11573 for grade ‘F’. The pass percentage is 46.49 per cent.

Mumbai University TY BA results 2018, steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website – mu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘results’

Step 3: Follow the link for your semester results

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your details

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a print out for further reference

Read | Top 25 Universities in India

Moreover, due to heavy rainfall, the state government has announced holiday for schools, colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The Education Minister, Vinod Tawde, has tweeted that this “precautionary holiday” is for the safety of the students.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd