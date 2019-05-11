Mumbai University to start four new courses at Kalyani sub-centre

To revive its Kalyan sub-centre, the University of Mumbai has now announced four new courses for the upcoming academic year.

The School of Engineering and Applied Science will offer MTech in computer engineering, artificial intelligence, chemical engineering and transportation engineering. It will also offer MSc in oceanography. PhD research centres for the subjects have also been started.

The programmes received the academic council’s approval in a meeting held on Friday.

The council also stood by its earlier decision on date of reopening of colleges on June 6, despite protests by teachers regarding a delay in conducting exams and subsequent loss of vacations. Teachers had argued that while the term was officially over on April 30, they had to report to work for assessing papers.

The Bombay University and College Teachers’ Union had suggested an illustrative, alternative academic schedule, which was not accepted by the council. To this, three members of the union also wrote a dissent note to vice-chancellor Dr Suhas Pednekar.

“The anti-teacher character of the present university authority, backed by nominated members, is fully exposed,” Madhu Paranjpe, general secretary of BUCTU, said.