Mumbai University Merit List 2020: First merit list for UG admission to be released today

Mumbai University admission 2020: The first merit list will be released today at mu.ac.in. File Photo Mumbai University admission 2020: The first merit list will be released today at mu.ac.in. File Photo

Mumbai University First Merit List 2020: The Mumbai University will release the first merit list for admissions to various colleges on Tuesday, August 4. The students who had applied for admission to various colleges can check the list through the website- mu.ac.in. The university has released the admission schedule for various undergraduate degree courses last month after the HSC or class 12 results were declared on July 16.

According to university, the first merit list will be released today at 7 pm, after which students can get their documents verified and pay their fees from the next day onwards. The final date to get the documents verified on August 10 (up to 3 pm).

Similarly, the second merit list will be released at 7 pm on August 10 and the same procedure of verification and payment will be followed till August 17 (up to 3 pm).

READ | Top Colleges in India | Best Indian Engineering College | Top 10 management institutes | Top law colleges | Best Medical colleges in India | Top universities in India

The third, which also can be called the final merit list will be released at 7 pm on August 17. The verification and payment procedure for the same will continue till August 21 (up to 3 pm).

The colleges have been directed to provide the enrolled candidates with a provisional admission certificate, which will be confirmed later when the candidate submits a hard copy of the mark-sheet and all other necessary documents later.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd