Mumbai University to hold re-test for students who missed exams

Mumbai University will hold re-examination for students, who failed to report at the centres on Tuesday due to heavy rain and collapse of a bridge at Andheri.

“Re-examinations will be held for such students and the new schedule will be announced soon,” said Vinod Malale, spokesperson of the university’s board of examination and assessment.

At least six examinations were held on Tuesday, including MA semester III, MSc semester IV and MCA. Schools in the western suburbs also dismissed classes.

