Mumbai University to get Rs 200-crore facelift

The state government on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 200 crore to upgrade and preserve heritage structures along Mumbai University (MU) in Fort areas.

The decision was taken at a meeting called by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. NCP MP Supriya Sule and Minister for Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant, with several officials, were present at the meeting.

“Mumbai University has a rich legacy and history of 160 years. The university and all structures within the area have special significance. Along with preservation, the area will be developed keeping in mind students’ welfare. The development will help give a facelift to Mumbai University. The project will be completed in four phases. For the first phase, Rs 50 crore will be allocated. Details will be worked out by the university and MMRDA,” he said.

The decision comes in the wake of growing concerns over ad hoc development and commercialisation in the area adjoining MU. The campus at Kalina will be beautified and developed. The campus will be made free of encroachment, and tree plantation and cleanliness will be taken up.

