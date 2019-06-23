MU admission 2019: Mumbai University third merit list to be released tomorrow

MU admission 2019: The Mumbai University (MU) will release the third cut-off list for admission to various courses in the university tomorrow – June 24 (Monday). Students can check the merit list on the official website mu.ac.in. The merit list will display the minimum marks required to secure admission to colleges affiliated to the Mumbai University. The merit list will be separate for separate categories.

Candidates called for document verification need to submit the required documents to get their admission confirmed. Document verification can be completed on June 25, 2019, up to 5 pm. Students can pay the fees between June 25 to June 27, 2019.

Mumbai University admission 2019: How to check the merit list Step 1: Visit the official website mu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the merit list link

Step 3: A pdf file will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The first merit list was released on June 17, 2019 and the second merit list was out on June 21, 2019.

Around 2.8 lakh candidates have applied for admission to various degree colleges this year. Last year, nearly 12.1 lakh applicants applied for the seats in the Mumbai University seats with B.Com drawing maximum applications. This year, 2.5 lakh candidates have applied for the course.

In top city colleges, most applicants who made it to the first merit list belonged to CBSE, ICSE and IGCSE, compared to the state board, as a higher number of students scored in the upper 90s in Class XII board examination. In case, students face any problem, they can contact the university helpline at 8411860004.