Mumbai University senate meet disrupted, adjourned

The annual senate meeting of Mumbai University (MU) was disrupted for nearly six hours on Wednesday. The meet was adjourned till Thursday.

Advertising

The meet began at 11 am but the proceedings were soon disrupted over statute issues, duration of the meet and presence of a non-senate member. Member Sandeep Naik, who is also an MLA, staged a walkout.

The agenda for the senate meet was prepared according to old statutes. However, a letter from the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of MU, instructed that the meet be held according to new statutes published on February 15 this year. Senate members then questioned the validity of the meet.

“The Chancellor has been aware of the situation where the meet was delayed and suggested that the agenda should be discussed through new statutes,” said Vice Chancellor Dr Suhas Pednekar.

Members also objected to the announcement that the meeting be concluded on Wednesday itself. “We wait an entire year to meet the vice chancellor in order to discuss issues over the smooth functioning of the university,” a member said. The choice of non-senate member Deepak Mukadam, a management council member and Chancellor’s nominee, to present the yearly budget was opposed.