Mumbai University seeks MMRDA help for Kalina campus masterplan

THE UNIVERSITY of Mumbai, busy finalising its five-year perspective plan, has decided to prepare a masterplan for infrastructure development at the Vidyanagari campus in Kalina. The university has sought the help of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to prepare the masterplan for the proposed development.

The Kalina campus of the university, which is spread over 220 acres, is currently under the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). But a government resolution last year appointed MMRDA to help the university with its masterplan. Now, discussions are also on to adopt MMRDA as the sole planning authority for the campus.

A university official, on the condition of anonymity, told The Indian Express that several meetings between MMRDA and university management were held over the past year for making the switch. “While currently BMC is the planning authority, there are talks to adopt MMRDA as the planning authority. Nothing has been finalised yet,” he said.

Pravin Darade, additional metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, said, “The government has issued a GR that MMRDA will help prepare the masterplan for the university. We have the expertise to help them. Development in the university will be according to the masterplan and will not be haphazard. We will plan new buildings as per their requirements and the first priority will be for students requirements.”

The Kalina campus houses several hostels, labs, department buildings and auditoria. But on its own admission in the proposed Perspective Plan, the university claimed that the development in the campus over the years has been haphazard. “Over the years, it has developed largely on its own, given the availability of large tracts of land, but without the visionary benefit of a thorough masterplan and such a document to bind the overall campus in an integrated whole,” read the Perspective Plan, which lays emphasis on a masterplan for infrastructure development.

The MMRDA will also help the university in utilising the Transferable Development Rights (TDR) it received in exchange for the 34,000 sq mt land provided to build two roads connecting BKC to Vakola and Santa Cruz-Chembur Link Road.

