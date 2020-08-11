Mumbai University Second Merit List 2020 Live Updates: Cut-off higher than last year

Mumbai University Merit List 2020 Live at mu.ac.in (Representational image)

Mumbai University admissions second merit list LIVE updates: The Mumbai University (MU) will release the second merit list for admission to undergraduate courses today evening. The list will be available at mu.ac.in as well as on the separate websites of each college. Due to the pandemic, the entire admission process has gone online.

Those who match with the cut-off marks will have to get their documents verified after which seats will be given on the basis of merit. Those who could not get their college or course of preference in the first list can also shift after the release of the second list. There are expected to be only three merit lists.

The procedure of verification of documents and payment based on the second merit list will be open till August 17, up to 3 pm. Thereafter, a third merit list will be released on the evening of August 17. At the time of first merit lists, students had faced issues in reaching the websites, in case the issue prevails, students will have to be patient as no offline mode of merit list is being offered.