Mumbai University Second Merit List 2020 Live Updates: Cut-off higher than last year

Mumbai University admissions second merit list LIVE updates: The Mumbai University (MU) will release the second merit list for admission to undergraduate courses today evening. The list will be available at mu.ac.in as well as on the separate websites of each college. Due to the pandemic, the entire admission process has gone online.
Those who match with the cut-off marks will have to get their documents verified after which seats will be given on the basis of merit. Those who could not get their college or course of preference in the first list can also shift after the release of the second list. There are expected to be only three merit lists.
The procedure of verification of documents and payment based on the second merit list will be open till August 17, up to 3 pm. Thereafter, a third merit list will be released on the evening of August 17. At the time of first merit lists, students had faced issues in reaching the websites, in case the issue prevails, students will have to be patient as no offline mode of merit list is being offered.
Due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, there has been a delay in conducting entrance exams — Common Entrance Test, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Joint Entrance Examination — for professional courses in law, engineering, pharmacy and medicine. This has resulted in a sizable number of students to apply for science courses, mostly as a back-up....read more
The first merit list, as expected, saw a spike in the cut-off for science courses and a marginal rise in others across popular city colleges. This year, experts claim that cut-offs across colleges will rise as the students who had earlier considered abroad as an option are also looking for Indian universities. Further, the board exams results have lead to a higher number of students scoring 90+%
The Mumbai University (MU) has already released the first merit list for admissions and the second list will be released today, The list is expected to be out at 7 pm. Those who get marks equal to or more than that in the cut-off will be eligible for admissions, as per rules. The list will be released at mu.ac.in and respective college websites.