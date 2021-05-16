Mumbai University reopens application window for vacant LLM seats 

Candidate should note that there will not be any further merit list for online LLM admission 2020-2021. File.

The University of Mumbai has reopened the application window for candidates who applied for LLM admission but could not get admission up to the fifth merit list. The candidates can apply for the vacant seats before May 18, 2021, at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSefSxPOu5oZNAl5ihEV_rlOMV-M2nyKq8JxAfLEK5TA0tH3JA/viewform.

Application to all vacant seats will be considered only for those candidates who will apply through the above-mentioned link. The process of LLM admission is subject to online LLM CET Result 2020, verification of relevant documents and certificates, eligibility criteria, rules and regulations of the university.

The final merit list of eligible candidates will be displayed at the earliest on the notice board of the department of law and will be uploaded on the University of Mumbai Website at mu.ac.in/department-of-law.

Candidates belonging to SC & ST category should submit a copy of the caste certificate from the competent authority. Those belonging to OBC, SBC & VJNT/DT/NT (A, B, C, D) must submit a valid non-creamy layer certificate along with the caste certificate. The receipt of the application for non-creamy layer certificate to the appropriate authority will be accepted.