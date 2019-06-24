Mumbai University releases third merit list, check cut-off for top colleges

Mumbai University admissions 2019: The Mumbai University released the third merit list or the final cut-off list for admission to various courses in the varsity at its official website, mu.ac.in. The first and second cut-off list was released earlier. The document verification process will be conducted from June 25 to 27, 2019.

Advertising

In top city colleges, most applicants who made it to the first merit list belonged to CBSE, ICSE and IGCSE, compared to the state board, as a higher number of students scored in the upper 90s in Class XII board examination.

Mumbai university admissions 2019: Check cut-off for the third merit list 2019

St. Andrew’s College of Arts, Science and Commerce

The cut-off for the general category for the Bachelor of Arts is 82.2 per cent, while for Commerce is 69.69 per cent.

Advertising

For the minority category candidates, the cut-off for BA is 72.46 per cent, while 68 per cent for B.Com.

VIDEO | Here are some new courses in Delhi University

K.E.T’s V.G.Vaze College of Arts, Science and Commerce

In the V.G.Vaze College of Arts, Science and Commerce, the cut-off for the open category for the Bachelor of Arts (BA) is 87 per cent, while 66 per cent for Bachelor of Science (B.Sc), and 86.15 per cent for Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com).

For the B.Com Accounting and Finance, the cut-off is 84.46 per cent, while 70.92 per cent for B.Com Banking and Insurance.

Those who have marks equal or above the merit list can appear for document verification round on June 25 and 27, 2019.

VIDEO | College admissions: What to do if you scored less than 80% in board exams?

About 2.8 lakh candidates have applied for admission to the degree colleges this year. Till now, over 8.6 lakh applications have been filed. Last year, nearly 12.1 lakh applicants applied for the Mumbai University seats with BCom drawing maximum applications. This year, 2.5 lakh candidates have applied for the said course. In case, students face any problem, they can contact the varsity helpline at 8411860004.