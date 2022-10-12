scorecardresearch
Mumbai University releases revised winter exam date sheet for all courses

As per the schedule, the commerce stream exams will begin on November 18 and will end on February 21. The exams for humanities courses will begin on November 4 and will conclude on February 2. 

mumbai universityRevised schedule is available at the official website  - mu.ac.in (File)

The University of Mumbai has released the revised winter session exam datesheet for all courses. were scheduled to begin from October 10 but were postponed after repeated demands from the students. Revised schedule is available at the official website  – mu.ac.in

As per the schedule, the commerce stream exams will begin on November 18 and will end on February 21. The exams for humanities courses will begin on November 4 and will conclude on February 2. 

Last week, final year science stream students from various city colleges had written to varsity administration seeking postponement of exams. Following which the university released a notice informing about postponement of exams.

“Following repeated demands from students, the exams have been postponed. All the exams will be held after Diwali,” said Dr Prasad Karande, In-charge Director of Board of Examinations and Evaluations at the MU

rom different streams such as science, commerce, management, arts, technology among all there were more than 450 exams conducted by the MU for winter session. Date sheet of all these courses has been announced.

 

