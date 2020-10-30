Mumbai University releases results for term-end BCom, BA, courses

Mumbai University term-end BA, B.Com results available at mumresults.in. File

Mumbai University results 2020: The University of Mumbai has announced the results for the term-end Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) and other courses. The students who had appeared in the exam can check the results through the websites- mumresults.in, mumresults.nic.in.

The results were released for term-end BA (Film Television & New Media Production)(sem-V)(choice based), B.Com. (Transport Management) (Sem-VI) (Choice Based), B.Pharm. (sem VIII) (choice base), B.Sc (Sem V), B.VOC. Retail Management, B.VOC.(Tourism & hospitality Management).

Mumbai University result 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, mumresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘result/exams’

Step 3: On the new page, click ‘results’ icon

Step 4: Click on course wise result

Step 5: Click on the semester you had appeared for

Step 6: Log-in using the registration number

Step 7: Result will appear

Step 8: Candidates can to take a print of the result for future reference.

Meanwhile, according to varsity, the third-year BA and BCom exams will start online from October 26. Second-year MA exams will be held online from November 2 and second-year MCom exams will be held online from November 6. Practice exams for this exam will be held soon.

