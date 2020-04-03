Mumbai University receives highest number of applications for PET this year

In 2016, the varsity received 3,350 applications, in 2017, 3,700 applications and 6,168 applications in 2018. (File) In 2016, the varsity received 3,350 applications, in 2017, 3,700 applications and 6,168 applications in 2018. (File)

Compared to previous years, Mumbai University this year has received its highest-ever number of applications for PhD Entrance Test (PET). Out of 6,848 applications received by the varsity, 510 applications have been received from students of other states. This year, for the first time, MU began accepting separate applications for PhD and MPhil.

As many as 6,512 students have applied for PhD, and 326 students have applied for MPhil, for which applications were invited from February 27 to March 31. The dates for the exam will be announced soon.

Since 2016, when the University began conducting the PET exam as per UGC directives, every year, the number of applications has seen an upward trend.

In 2016, the varsity received 3,350 applications, in 2017, 3,700 applications and 6,168 applications in 2018.

This is the second year that MU will be conducting the exam online. For its previous exam conducted in 2018, the University had received 6,168 applications.

The exam to be conducted in 2019 was postponed this year to 2020.

