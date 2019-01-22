Mumbai University proposes 49 new colleges

Mumbai University has proposed nine law colleges, 14 arts, science, commerce (night) colleges, three arts, science and commerce (ladies only) colleges, 17 arts and commerce colleges, two fine arts and performing arts colleges, three pharmacy colleges and one management college in the 2019-2020 academic year.

In September 2018, the university invited applications as per its prospective plan to set up 71 colleges throughout the region, including Mumbai city, suburban, Sindhudurg, Raigad, Thane, Palghar, Navi Mumbai and Ratnagiri districts from the academic year 2019-2020. The proposals were invited from education boards, societies, trusts and institutes as per the provisions of Maharashtra Public Universities Act 2016.

“A decision on how many colleges qualify (to proceed with setting up the institutions) will be made by the education department by the end of February,” said an official from the education department.

The proposals had to be sent to the Maharashtra State Commission for higher education and development through an online affiliation form.

Sixty-eight proposals were received by the university. After scrutinising applications, 49 of them were forwarded to the government.

“Of these, eligible colleges will be issued a letter of intent by the government and a notification is expected soon,” said an official.

An advertisement in this regard was given by the university’s pro-vice chancellor Sunil Bhirud on September 21, 2018, and the last date for application was September 29.

The university had also invited applications for new courses, subjects, faculties and divisions.