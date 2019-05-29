Mumbai: Pre-admission enrolment to MU colleges to start today

The procedure for admission to colleges affiliated to University of Mumbai will start from May 29 from 11 am . The link for pre-admission online enrolment will be available on: mum.digitaluniversity.ac, said a statement released by Mumbai University on Tuesday.

If students have any query while applying for the admission procedure, they can contact the helpline 02066834821.

The enrolment will be on till June 7 followed by submission of forms will June 13. The first merit list will be out on June 13 and verification of documents will begin on June 14.

Students are required to pay the fee between June 15 and 17. The second merit list will be out on June 17 followed by the third and final merit list on June 20.