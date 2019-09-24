Mumbai University: Power failure, dirty toilets at Thane campus, students tell Yuva Sena chief

The poor hygiene of Mumbai University’s Thane sub-campus came to light on Monday after a student tweeted photos to Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray. The photos showed broken water taps, basins and dirty toilets. One of the boys’ washroom has been locked with an ‘out of order’ signage.

Apart from the condition of the washroom, students have complained of power failures and an unclean campus, as well as not being given identification cards.

MU senate member Dr Supriya Karande and Yuva Sena members Sainath Durge and Nitin Landge paid a surprise visit to the campus. The Yuva Sena has demanded that a housekeeping agency be hired to keep the sub-campus clean.

“The sub-campus director Sunita Magare visits the campus only once in two weeks. We submitted a complaint letter to her in March this year, but it has not been acted upon,” a student said.

MU system and network manager Shreerang Patil recently wrote to the varsity’s engineering department, pointing out the problem of power failure. “Due to power failure, the Thane campus has had to process results out of campus a few times,” says his letter, dated September 18. The letter adds that three plastic water tanks placed on the terrace have developed cracks and need to be replaced urgently.

Meanwhile, MU Thane sub-campus director Sunita Magare’s tenure ended on September 4, and she has not received any letter for an extension of her services.

“It is wrong to say that I visited the sub-campus only once in two weeks,” she said. “This was an additional responsibility given to me….” About the condition of the toilets, she said that a contractor was called to the campus, but no work was carried out.