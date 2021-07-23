Mumbai University postpones UG, PG exams of IDOL students

The University of Mumbai Friday announced the postponement of semester exams of the Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL). As per the notification, the semester 1 exam of the Jan-Dec 2021 session and semester 2 exams of July 2020 sessions of graduate and post-graduate programmes have been postponed from July 30 to August 18.

The notification has cited that due to the heavy rains in the jurisdiction of the University of Mumbai IDOL the exams have been postponed.

The semester 1 exam of F.Y.B.A. F.Y.B.Com., M.A., M.Com. of the Jan-Dec 2021 sessions have been postponed whereas, the semester 2 exams of F.Y.B.A. F.Y.B.Com., F.Y.B.Sc. IT, M.Sc. Maths, M.Sc. IT and F.Y.M.C.A for the July 2020 session has been deferred.

Further, the semester 4 and 6 exams of B.Sc. IT, MCA, PGDFM, and PGDORM semester 2 exams have also been deferred by the university. The revised examination schedule will be displayed on the official website shortly

Meanwhile, the University of Mumbai declared the result of the third year integrated Bachelors of Commerce (TYBCOM) course for the final year students. Students can check their result on the official website – mu.ac.in. According to reports, out of 67,974 students, 94.54 percent students (49,796 students) have cleared the examination.