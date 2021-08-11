Mumbai University PG admissions 2021: Online application starts tomorrow

Mumbai University PG Admissions 2021: The Mumbai University will start the online admission process for postgraduate programmes on August 12, 2021 and will be closed on August 26 at 5 pm.

The classes for all PG courses will begin from September 15, 2021. The link for online applications will be available from August 10, 2021 at uom-admissions.mu.ac.in.

All departments will start the online verification of documents on August 26 till August 20 at till 11 am. The first provisional merit list will take place on August 30 till 6 pm. The university will be receiving grievances from students on August 31 till 6 pm. The final merit list will be released on September 2 till 6 pm.

The Mumbai University started its online application process for all UG courses on August 5 and will close on August 14, 2021 till 1 pm.

Also Read | ICAI CA December 2021 exam schedule released, check more details

To apply, students have to visit the official website, click on the PG admission link and submit all required details. The online portal for PG admissions will open for programs in Science and Technology, Humanities, Commerce and Management, and Interdisciplinary Studies.