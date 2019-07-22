Mumbai University offers MSc Zoology (Oceanography)

For the first time this year, students seeking admission in MSc Zoology in MU can opt, under Sindhu Swadhyay Sanstha, MSc Zoology (Oceanography) when admissions take place from July 23 to July 30. Students can also avail counselling for the same. The course will be available in MU’s Kalina and Kalyan centres with 10 quota seats in each campus.

Sindhu Swadhyay Sanstha is a department of MU formed in 2014 to offer integrated aquatic education, presently operating out of Kalina, Kalyan and Ratnagiri campus.

“At Vengurla, we are negotiating to acquire four acres of land, for which various meetings have already taken place and the file is now with the Divisional Commissioner… Ratnagiri on the other hand is a hub for fish processing technology and industrial fisheries. There are long term plans to start aqua culture, encompassing prawn culture etc in Palghar if we get 10 acres of land,” said the department’s academic coordinator Vinayak Dalvie.

“Students will get skill-based knowledge since we are trying to acquire our own vessel and will learn fishing techniques. In Ratnagiri, collection of fish will be undertaken and we will tie up with industry, where we can sell our own fish and generate revenue. Entrepreneurship, marketing strategies can be effectively learnt through this method. Palghar offers fresh water and marine water. We will teach them how to get better catch with new equipment and technology,” said zoologist Surekha Gupta, associated with the department.

The department also plans to start certificate courses in angling, apart from culinary art and quality assurance in microbiology for fishery industry.