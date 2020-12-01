Mumbai University launches Masters in journalism, PR communications in Marathi and Hindi

The course will begin from Dec 31. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/ Representational)

The University of Mumbai (MU) is offering two courses — MA in PR and communications, and MA in Journalism in vernacular languages. Both the courses will be offered in Hindi and Marathi along with English. The courses will be available in online and blended learning modes as well at upGrad.

Based on their goal, students can opt for a specific learning track for themselves. The online degree courses will offer personalised learning tracks including job tracks, self-employment track, and the competitive exam track, that help learners understand their requirements and enroll for the learning track best suited for them. The learning modules will include live doubt-solving sessions, discussion forum, career coaching, and a 15-hour per week programme structure with live and recorded lectures delivered by the industry leaders and university faculty.

Read | JEE toppers opt for Computer Science over Artificial Intelligence, here’s why

The course will be of a duration of two years and exams can be in online or offline mode. Weekly support from teaching assistants is also available under the course. There are special seats reserved for specially-abled learners. The first cohort is scheduled to commence on December 31.

Mumbai University is accredited with ‘Five Star’ status by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and is ranked amongst the top 25 universities in India as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF 2020) of the Government of India.

Read| Emerging courses to pursue: Virology | Actuarial science | Pharma Marketing | FinTech | Coronavirus | Robotics | Healthcare Engineering | Cyber Security | Data Science | Petroleum and Energy | Design Strategy | Business analytics | Digital auditing | Digital marketing | Luxury management | Machine learning | Gaming Industry | Product design | Transport mobility design

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd