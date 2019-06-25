Mumbai University: High cut-offs in third list a source of worry for students

In continuance of last year’s trend, the third and final cut-off list for degree colleges affiliated to Mumbai University has left many seeking admission to popular colleges in the city worried. The cut-offs for traditional courses such as BCom and BA as well as for self-financed courses (Bachelor of Financial Markets, Bachelor of Accounting and Finance, Bachelor in Mass Media, Bachelor in Management Studies, Bachelor in Banking and Insurance, etc) remained in the 90s. The cut-offs continued to dip for Bsc though.

Advertising

At St Xavier’s College, there was no third list for BA and BSc courses. “While the trend remains the same as last year, the cut-offs for BSc has dipped in most colleges. Since the courses in general have increased, the interest towards pure sciences has become less,” said principal Rajendra Shinde.

At Ruia College, there was no third list for BA in open category. “This is because we have limited seats. Only some seats in the reserved category have remained due to less number of applications. We keep having lists for self-financed courses as students keep withdrawing admissions for choice of colleges and courses,” said principal Anushree Lokur.

At HR College, there was a dip of four per cent for BCom in the third list compared to the first – from 96 per cent to 92.20 per cent. The cut-off in Bachelor of Financial Markets was 92.80 per cent against 93.07 per cent in the second list whereas cut-off for Bachelor of Accounting and Finance was 92.46 per cent.

Advertising

At KC College, the cut-off for FYBA is 87 per cent, whereas BCom closed at 88 per cent. Like last year, the cut-off for BSc remained at 55.08 per cent. For self-financed courses, the cut-off remained over 90 per cent.

At Jai Hind College, there was no third list for open category students in BCom as well as BA course. For BMS, the cut-off was 95.17 per cent for Commerce students and above 86 per cent for Arts and Commerce students. Whereas for BSc, the cut-off was 50 per cent. Students in the third list are required to secure admissions by June 27.