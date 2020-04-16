COVID-19: Mumbai University further postpones UG, PG exams owing to lockdown

The revised dates of UG, PG examinations will be released after May 3 The revised dates of UG, PG examinations will be released after May 3

The University of Mumbai has further postponed the undergraduate (UG)/ postgraduate (PG) examinations till May 3, as the lockdown has been extended due to coronavirus pandemic. The revised dates of the examinations will be released after May 3. The varsity earlier postponed the examinations till April 14, 2020.

A total of 759 exams for various courses are to be conducted. Vice Chancellor Dr Suhas Pednekar has asked all students to use this time to study and pursue hobbies in an official circular released by the varsity.

The Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL), University of Mumbai has also deferred the first year and second year BCom exams scheduled to be held from March 31 and April 15, respectively.

Read | Online entrance exams to virtual interviews: How universities are gearing up for admissions season

The Maharashtra State Board has also cancelled the SSC or class 10 examinations.

Meanwhile, the annual exams for class 1 to 8 will not be conducted and students will be promoted to next class based on earlier performance.

The exams have been postponed due to coronavirus pandemic in India. Maharashtra has recorded over 3000 positive Covid-19 cases, the highest in the country so far.

Don’t miss these articles on Coronavirus from the Explained section:

‣ How coronavirus attacks, step by step

‣ Mask or no mask? Why the guidance has been shifting

‣ Besides a face cover, should I wear gloves when I go outdoors?

‣ How the Agra, Bhilwara and Pathanamthitta Covid-19 containment models differ

‣ Can coronavirus damage your brain?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd