Live World Cup 2019, IND vs PAK Highlights: India beat Pakistan by 89 runs (D/L)
Mumbai University first merit list 2019 LIVE Updates @mu.ac.in: Check cut-off of Arts, Commerce and Science streams

Mumbai University First Merit List 2019 LIVE Updates: Due to delay in submission of mark sheet, the varsity has rescheduled the admission process. Therefore the merit list, initially scheduled to release on June 13, will now publish on June 17

Mumbai University first merit list 2019 LIVE: The merit list will be released on June 17, 2019

Mumbai University First Merit List 2019 LIVE Updates: The Mumbai University will release the first cut-off or merit list for admission in undergraduate on Monday, June 17 at around 5 pm. The candidates can check the details at the official website – mu.ac.in. Due to delay in submission of mark sheet, the varsity has rescheduled the admission process. Therefore the merit list, initially scheduled to release on June 13, will publish on June 17.

Last year, at Mithibai College, the cut-off for BA programme was 95.24 per cent. The Poddar College, Matunga has demanded 94 per cent for B.Com (Hons) course. For Arts and Science programme, the cut-offs are 86.31 per cent and 89.80 per cent.

VIDEO | College admissions: What to do if you scored less than 80% in board exams?

 

About 2.8 lakh candidates have applied for admission to the degree colleges this year. Till now, over 8.6 lakh applications have been filed. Last year, nearly 12.1 lakh applicants applied for the Mumbai University seats with BCom drawing maximum applications. This year, 2.5 lakh candidates have applied for the said course

Live Blog

Mumbai University First Merit List 2019 LIVE Updates: Cut-off, admission process, top colleges details

Over 2.20 lakh candidates registered for Mumbai University admission

Over 2,20,400 students have registered for admission to the various courses offered by the Mumbai University for the academic session 2019-2020

Mumbai University first merit list today

The Mumbai University will release the first cut-off or merit list for admission in undergraduate on Monday, June 17 at around 5 pm. The candidates can check the details at the official website – mu.ac.in

Mumbai University first merit list 2019 LIVE: The merit list will be released on June 17

Mumbai University First Merit List 2019 LIVE: The Mumbai University will release the first merit list on June 13 and document verification will begin on June 14. Students who wish to take admission through the first merit list are required to pay the fees between June 15 and June 17.

The second merit list will be released on June 17 and the third and final merit list will be out on June 20, 2019. Document verification for those seeking admission through the second merit list will begin on June 18 and fee payment can be done from June 18 to June 20.

