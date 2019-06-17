Mumbai University first merit list 2019 LIVE Updates @mu.ac.in: Check cut-off of Arts, Commerce and Science streams

Mumbai University First Merit List 2019 LIVE Updates: The Mumbai University will release the first cut-off or merit list for admission in undergraduate on Monday, June 17 at around 5 pm. The candidates can check the details at the official website – mu.ac.in. Due to delay in submission of mark sheet, the varsity has rescheduled the admission process. Therefore the merit list, initially scheduled to release on June 13, will publish on June 17.

Last year, at Mithibai College, the cut-off for BA programme was 95.24 per cent. The Poddar College, Matunga has demanded 94 per cent for B.Com (Hons) course. For Arts and Science programme, the cut-offs are 86.31 per cent and 89.80 per cent.

About 2.8 lakh candidates have applied for admission to the degree colleges this year. Till now, over 8.6 lakh applications have been filed. Last year, nearly 12.1 lakh applicants applied for the Mumbai University seats with BCom drawing maximum applications. This year, 2.5 lakh candidates have applied for the said course