Mumbai University First Merit List 2020 LIVE Updates: Merit list to be released today, how to check

Mumbai University First Merit List 2020 LIVE: Check merit list at mu.ac.in. Image source: Representational image/ gettyimages.in Mumbai University First Merit List 2020 LIVE: Check merit list at mu.ac.in. Image source: Representational image/ gettyimages.in

Mumbai University First Merit List 2020 LIVE Updates: The Mumbai University will release the first cut-off or merit list for admission in undergraduate on Thursday, August 6. The candidates can check the details at the official website – mu.ac.in. As per the revised admission schedule released, the first merit list will be released at 11 am today, which was scheduled on August 4.

This year, the cut-off is expected to go high as the HSC, class 12 result recorded a highest pass percentage at 90.66 per cent, a significant jump of 4.78 per cent from last year. Last year, the cut-off at Mithibai College of Arts was over 94 per cent, while at St. Xavier’s college, the cut-off stood at 98.42 per cent for other boards, 92.31 per cent for HSC Open.

The students can get their documents verified and pay their fees from the next day onwards. The final date to get the documents verified is on August 10 (up to 3 pm). The second merit list will be released at 7 pm on August 11 and the same procedure of verification and payment will be followed till August 17 (up to 3 pm). The third merit list will be released on August 17.

The merit list can be downloaded from the website- mu.ac.in. Click on merit list. A pdf file will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.