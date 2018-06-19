Follow Us:
Mumbai University First Cut-off List 2018: Mithibai College demands 95.24% for BA, Podder college sets 94% for B.COM

Mumbai University First Cut-off List 2018, mu.ac.in: Some colleges under Mumbai University (MU) has declared the first cut-off list for admission to Arts, Commerce, Science courses. In Mithabai College, the cut-off for BA programme stands at 95.24%.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 19, 2018 9:29:14 pm
Mumbai University First Cut-off List 2018: The first cut-off of some of the colleges under Mumbai University has been released. In Mithabai College, the cut-off for BA programme stands at 95.24%. The Poddar College, Matunga has demanded 94% for B.COM (Hons) course. For Arts and Science programme, the cut-offs are 86.31% and 89.80%.

Ramnarain Ruia Autonomous College, Matunga has released the first cut-off keeping 91.8% for BA programme. For the Science, Commerce stream, the cut-offs are 90%, 90.75%. In Ket’s V.G.Vaze College, the cut-offs for BA, BSc, BCom programmes are 84.15%, 81.08%, 87.08%. The Hinduja college demanded 82.77% for Arts, 87.4% for Commerce, 81.85% for Science.

FYJC admission begins in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra education department has released the schedule for admissions to the first-year junior colleges (FYJC). The first allotment list will be declared on July 5.

This year, the FYJC admission process is online for six centres — Mumbai, Pune, Amravati, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad.

“Earlier, it was only Mumbai and Pune region that were online and data from these two regions were on the servers. But now since there are so many centres, the quantum of data has increased as the number of students has increased. Handling this data is difficult and is taking time,” said the official.

Meanwhile, non-state board schools have begun their Class XI. “We are trying to announce the schedule in a couple of days. The first two rounds will be for students opting for bifocal courses,” he said.

With inputs from ENS

