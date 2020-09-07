Mumbai university final-yr exams: One-hour tests for 50 marks

Minister of Higher and Technical Education department Uday Samant had earlier said that the universities have been asked to submit their action plan on conducting exams to the government by September 7.

After Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, also the Chancellor of all state universities, announced that a decision on the timetable and mode of conducting final-year exams needs to be taken by the statutory bodies (academic council and board of examinations) of each university, the University of Mumbai (MU) conducted its academic council meet on Saturday.

It was decided that the examinations for MU students will be limited to one hour, and will be for 50 marks. Only the part of the syllabus taught until March 13 will be considered for the exams.

“This will apply to all undergraduate and postgraduate courses that follow the 40:60 pattern. The exams will be of 50 marks, and the university is keen on administering multiple choice questionnaires. The departments, though, are waiting for a circular to appoint a panel for conducting exams and start preparations for formulating question papers,” said a member of the academic council.

