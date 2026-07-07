Mumbai University extends UG, PG admission deadline to July 15; exams scheduled for July 6 postponed

The University of Mumbai (MU) on Monday extended the deadline for admissions to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and four-year undergraduate degree programmes for the 2026–27 academic session. Eligible candidates can now complete the admission process through the university’s e-Samarth admission portal until July 15.
According to an official circular, all admission formalities must be completed between July 4 and July 15, 2026. Affiliated colleges have also been instructed to complete the entire admission process within the same timeline. The university has further clarified that applicants must submit the required online or offline application forms of the colleges where they are seeking admission, in addition to completing the university admission process.
The circular further states that if seats remain vacant after admissions based on the published merit lists, individual colleges may prepare and release additional merit lists at their own level to fill the remaining vacancies with eligible candidates.
The deadline extension gives prospective students more time to complete pending admission formalities under the revised schedule.
Meanwhile, the University of Mumbai has also postponed all examinations scheduled for July 6, 2026, following the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of heavy rainfall in Mumbai and adjoining areas.
The decision was taken as a precautionary measure in view of the forecast of intense rainfall. The university said the revised examination schedule will be announced separately.
Students are advised to regularly check the university’s official website and the e-Samarth admission portal for updates regarding admissions and the rescheduled examination timetable.