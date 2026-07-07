Mumbai University extends UG, PG admission deadline to July 15; exams scheduled for July 6 postponed

The University of Mumbai (MU) on Monday extended the deadline for admissions to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and four-year undergraduate degree programmes for the 2026–27 academic session. Eligible candidates can now complete the admission process through the university’s e-Samarth admission portal until July 15.

According to an official circular, all admission formalities must be completed between July 4 and July 15, 2026. Affiliated colleges have also been instructed to complete the entire admission process within the same timeline. The university has further clarified that applicants must submit the required online or offline application forms of the colleges where they are seeking admission, in addition to completing the university admission process.