Mumbai University extends application submission date for UG admission, first merit list not today

The first merit list will be released on August 6. Representational image/ gettyimages.in The first merit list will be released on August 6. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

Mumbai University First Merit List 2020: The University of Mumbai has extended the application submission date for under graduate (UG) admissions to various colleges. The application process was scheduled to be closed today, August 4, which has now been extended. The candidates can submit their application form till Wednesday, August 5 up to 3 pm.

The first merit list will be released on August 6. The students can check the merit list through the website- mu.ac.in from 11 am.

Similarly, the second merit list will be released at 7 pm on August 11 and the same procedure of verification and payment will be followed till August 17 (up to 3 pm).

READ | Top Colleges in India | Best Indian Engineering College | Top 10 management institutes | Top law colleges | Best Medical colleges in India | Top universities in India

The third, which also can be called the final merit list will be released at 7 pm on August 17. The verification and payment procedure for the same will continue till August 21 (up to 3 pm).

The colleges have been directed to provide the enrolled candidates with a provisional admission certificate, which will be confirmed later when the candidate submits a hard copy of the mark-sheet and all other necessary documents later.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd