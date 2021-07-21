Mumbai University TY BCom results for final year declared

July 21, 2021 11:27:44 am
MU TY Bcom result 2021: The University of Mumbai declared the result of the third year integrated Bachelors od Commerc (TYBCOM) course for the final year students. Students can check their result on the official website – mu.ac.in.
According to reports, out of 67,974 students, 94.54 percent students (49,796 students) have cleared the examination.
Steps to download marksteet
Step 1: Visit the offial result site of University of Mumbai – mumresults.in
Step 2: Select your Program
Step 3: A PDF file will appear with the results displayed on it
Students are advised to download and get a printout of this result marksheet for future reference.
