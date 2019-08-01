Mumbai University declares dates for student polls

Student elections in Mumbai University (MU) departments and its affiliated colleges are set to take place on August 30, while that of MU’s Student Council will take place on September 24, the university authorities declared Wednesday. The results of these elections will be declared on August 30 and that of the council on September 27. The code of conduct will be in place from 11am on August 20 till 5pm on September 30.

The procedure for both MU departments and college-level student council elections will begin on August 3, when a meeting of all heads and teachers in-charge has been scheduled on Kalina campus. While the provisional voter list will be displayed on August 20, the final list will be displayed on August 22.

A three-tier system has been devised for student elections, consisting of College Students Council, University Department Students Council and University Students Council. While University Department Students Council and College Students Council elections will take place on the same day, the elected members will vote for University Students Council.

For MU department and college-level student councils, the last date to file nomination is August 23. While there will be no election for positions of representatives of the National Service Scheme, National Cadet Corps, Sports and Cultural representatives, the last date for nominations is August 14. The nominations will be scrutinised by the college/university department and one candidate will be selected in each position.

On August 19, lots will be drawn to decide which category of reservation will apply for the position of “Reservation representative”. For every college, one category among all reservation categories will be chosen.

“According to statutes, one college might have ‘SC’ as their category for reservation candidate, while another college might have ‘ST’. In absence of candidates for the position, the seat will remain vacant,” said in-charge director for Students Development Sunil Patil. “We have prepared the timetable in accordance with the new statutes, Maharashtra Public Universities Act and in consultation with experts. Our aim is to maintain transparency and fairness,” he added.

For MU student council, while the provisional list of voters will be displayed on September 7, the final one will be displayed on September 13. The list of candidates for University Students Council will be displayed on September 20.

UGC recognition for 15 idol courses

Over 35,000 students associated with Mumbai University’s Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) may now heave a sigh of relief, with the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday recognising 15 courses offered by the institute. This will enable IDOL to begin admissions, which have been delayed for the want of UGC recognition.

The courses have received recognition from the 2019-2020 academic session. They are Bachelors of Arts, Commerce, Science (IT); Masters of Arts in Economics, Education, English, Hindi, History, Marathi, Political Science, Sociology, Commerce, Computer Applications, Science (Information Technology) and Science (Mathematics). UGC had de-recognised IDOL last year due to absence of NAAC accreditation. It was asked to submit a proposal to run courses, which was to be reviewed by the UGC. The UGC’s list of approved courses, issued in April and June, had not included IDOL’s name.

A statement issued by MU said: “UGC implemented new rules for open and distance learning courses in India from 2017. According to these rules, NAAC accreditation was made mandatory for institutes offering open and distance learning courses. Thereafter, the requirement of NAAC was relaxed for such institutes on September 6 last year. UGC then formed an expert committee, which visited the University on June 3 and 4, and later submitted their report to UGC.”