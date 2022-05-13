Mumbai University confers degrees on Zakir Hussain, industrialist Shashikant Garware

Mumbai University conferred an honourary LLD (Doctor of Law) degree on world-renowned percussionist and tabla player Ustad Zakir Hussain on Thursday.

Industrialist Shashikant Garware, too, was awarded an honourary D.Litt. (Doctor of Literature) degree in the same ceremony.

“Receiving the honourary degree from the country’s oldest university is a great honour for me,” said Hussain.

The special convocation ceremony was held at Cowasji Jehangir Convocation Hall at Mumbai University’s Fort campus. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari conferred the degree on Hussain, but Garware could not attend the event due to ill health. His daughter accepted the award on his behalf.

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant, who was also present, announced the opening date of the Dinanath Mangeshkar Music Academy. “We aim to start the academy on the birth anniversary of Lata Mangeshkar on September 28,” he said.

He added that the state government supports the formation of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Research Centre in Social Justice at the university.

The Indian Express has reported how the centre’s formation has been delayed for more than two years.