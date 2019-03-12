Toggle Menu
Mumbai University exams postponed due to Lok Sabha elections

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad and Mumbai University had to reschedule their exam dates on the pretext of general elections 2019. The revised dates of exams are yet to be announced.

Mumbai University campus (File Photo)

Due to the Lok Sabha election, two universities in Maharashtra have postponed some of their examinations overlapping with polling dates, officials said on Wednesday. Elections will be held in the state in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29, as per the Election Commission.

In view of this, the BA and BCom exams of the Mumbai University scheduled on April 22, 23, 24, 29 and 30 have been postponed, an official from the varsity’s examination department said.

“The new examination schedule will be uploaded on the university’s portal soon,” he said.

A similar communication has been issued to students by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad district of the state.

The examinations scheduled by the university on April 18 and 23 will now be held on some later dates, the details of which will be declared soon, an official from the institution said.

