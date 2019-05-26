Mumbai University B.Com third year result 2019 declared at mu.ac.in

MU BCom result 2019: The Mumbai University (MU) has declared the result of third-year B.Com exams (sixth semester) held in April 2019 on its official website, mu.ac.in. The pass percentage is 60.31 per cent, with that of male candidates being 49.79 per cent and that of female candidates is 68.76 per cent.

Females have outperformed men. Out of over 50,000 students who appeared, as many as 23,678 students successfully passed the BCom exam. Out of which, 14,969 were girls and 8,709 were boys.

Mumbai University B.Com result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, mu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘result/exams’

Step 3: On the new page, click ‘results’ icon

Step 4: Click on Commerce

Step 5: Click on the semester you had appeared for

Step 6: Log-in using the registration number

Step 7: Result will appear

Step 8: Candidates can to take a print of the result for future reference.

A total of 50,708 students appeared for the third year exams, which were conducted from 3 April to April 25. The result was declared within 30 days from the conclusion of the third-year exams, including Sundays and public holidays.

Meanwhile, in a bid to revise its Kalyan sub-centre, the MU has announced to launch four new courses. The School of Engineering and Applied Science will offer MTech in computer engineering, artificial intelligence, chemical engineering and transportation engineering. It will also offer MSc in oceanography. PhD research centres for the subjects have also been started. Read the full story here.